Abstract

The development of sustainable and equitable cities is on most international and national agendas - and the promotion of a walkable environment is crucial for sustainable development. Although it seems plausible to assume that walkable environments are not always equally distributed among socio-economic groups in dense metropolitan areas, we lack empirical knowledge. This paper, therefore, evaluates the relationship between the socio-economic characteristics of the population of the Lisbon Metropolitan Area (Portugal) and the distribution of walkable environments, focusing exclusively on the urban part of the metropolitan area. Walkability was captured by design, diversity and density indicators, together with access to green areas and public transportation, and including slope. Inequity was measured using the Lorenz curve and Gini coefficient. An index based on a principal component analysis was created to describe socio-economic characteristics. Our results reveal a spatial autocorrelation of all considered indicators. The SES indicators have a smaller Global Moran's I compared with the walkability indicators. At local level, walkability is associated with a higher degree of clustering, suggesting an unequal distribution. The most unequally-distributed indicator is public transport accessibility, which is crucial for household budgets and has a higher impact on low-income populations. The evaluation of walkability and socio-economic status can be a useful guide for interventions that seek to provide walkable environments and prioritize the most deprived populations, and develop public policies that can reduce social and geographical inequity.

