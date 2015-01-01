|
Citation
El Murr K, Boisjoly G, Waygood EOD. J. Transp. Geogr. 2023; 107: e103550.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Accessibility to all types of destinations is an important research field in transport. Parks and green spaces are key destinations due to their contribution to individuals' well-being. Most studies focus on calculated accessibility to parks (e.g., number of parks within walking distance), typically neglecting how needs, preferences and constraints may vary across individuals. More recently, a few studies have assessed self-reported accessibility. Yet, little attention has been paid to the relationship between these two types of measure. This study evaluates the relationship between calculated and self-reported accessibility to parks in the city of Montreal. Three calculated measures were generated based on the cumulative-opportunity method considering (i) the number of parks, (ii) the surface area, and (iii) the parks' attributes. The self-reported measure was collected from a representative sample of city residents through an online survey (n = 873). Three ordered logistic regressions were used to model the relationship between self-reported and calculated accessibility, while controlling for individual characteristics, followed by an analysis of the mismatch between the two measures.
Language: en
Keywords
Accessibility indicators; Parks; Perceptions; Spatial analysis; Transport and land use