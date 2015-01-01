SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Cebeci H, Güner S, Arslan Y, Aydemir E. J. Transp. Health 2023; 28: e101542.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jth.2022.101542

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Broader acceptance of biking as a means of urban transportation is essential for reducing the externalities of motorized transport and contributing to individual health. This paper explored the barriers and drivers for biking from citizens' perspectives and aimed to provide policy suggestions to promote cycling. Social media analytics was applied supported by topic modeling, machine learning, and sentiment analysis. Topic modeling was used to assign social media messages to the relevant dimension, while sentiment analysis was employed to measure citizens' satisfaction levels. The study was conducted in Turkey and covers more than 600,000 tweets posted between 2016 and 2021. The results revealed that social media analytics generated compatible results with surveys and interviews and successfully defined the factors that affect cycling. Moreover, it captured the temporal changes and provided a dynamic view of policymaking.

FINDINGS pointed to the importance of economic conditions, physical infrastructure, and safety&security among barriers and elaborated health, entertainment, and socialization among drivers. The proposed new approach was compared with the traditional methods and its advantages and disadvantages were discussed. Policy implications were derived.


Language: en

Keywords

Active travel; Biking; Machine learning; Sentiment analysis; Social media analytics; Topic modeling

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print