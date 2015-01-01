Abstract

Introduction

Cycling as an active mode of transport contributes to an environmentally friendly and healthy system of mobility. An increasing body of research has examined human-centred factors influencing cycling modal share, yet there is still need for more data on perceived risks, mitigation strategies, and their impact on the subjective safety of cyclists. In this study, we analyse cyclists' risk perception concerning air pollution and traffic and how these risks are mitigated. We provide insights into the habitus of committed utility cyclists and draw conclusions for the social and cultural factors influencing a cycling-friendly mobility culture.

Methods

Focusing on one central route through the German city of Aachen, we conducted problem-centred interviews with ten utility cyclists who had cycled the route regularly over a longer period of time. Interviews were analysed with qualitative content analysis method.

Results

The cyclists mitigated their perceived risks of air pollution and traffic by employing strategies that may seem counter-intuitive to non-cyclists or less experienced cyclists. Strategies included speeding up instead of braking or taking up more road space. We hypothesise that experiences of subjective safety are not necessarily due to the absence of risks but are dependent on the perceived efficacy of individual mitigation strategies for perceived risks.

Conclusion

In-depth analysis of risk perception and mitigation strategies of committed cyclists can help planners to design better functioning infrastructure that ultimately can make cycling more diverse and inclusive. Understanding the habitus of committed cyclists contributes to understanding potential cultural and social factors impacting utility mobility behaviour. Advancing cycling research towards a more human-centred and movement-focussed understanding of mobility can ultimately contribute to more sustainable transport planning.

