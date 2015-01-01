Abstract

Introduction

Walking is a popular mode of transportation for college students. A disproportionate number of traffic-related fatalities and injuries involve pedestrians. The violation of traffic laws is a significant cause of traffic crashes. Few studies have analyzed the walking violation behavior of Chinese college students. Therefore, it is essential to examine the factors that influence college students' intention to engage in walking violation behaviors.

Methods

Three models were used to analyze college students' walking violations. In Model 1, the theory of planned behavior (TPB) was analyzed; In Model 2, the health belief model (HBM) was analyzed; In Model 3, the integrative model that considered exogenous constructs in the TPB, exogenous constructs in the HBM, and descriptive norm was analyzed.

Results

The HBM has a moderately larger power than the TPB in explaining behavioral intention's variance, and the integrative model has a slightly larger power than the HBM in explaining behavioral intention's variance. Attitude, subjective norm, perceived severity, perceived benefit, and descriptive norm have significant impacts on behavioral intention to violate traffic rules, while perceived behavioral control, perceived susceptibility, perceived barrier, and cues to action do not have significant impacts.

Conclusions

The findings of this study could be used to explain pedestrian violation behaviors among Chinese college students and encourage them to obey traffic rules.

