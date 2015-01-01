Abstract

Introduction

Active school transportation (AST) can be a powerful strategy to promote physical activity and improve children's health. Parents' perceptions of traffic risks are an important factor in their decision concerning their child's transport mode to school and addressing discordances between the percieved risks and actual incidents might contribute to promote children's AST. This study adopted a game originally designed for the context of information security to resonate with the context of Swedish AST and the aim of the study was to describe parent's experience of playing the game.

Methods

A qualitative approach was chosen and data was collected using focus groups with 16 parents for totally 29 children aged 7-12. The collected data were analyzed using qualitative content analysis.

Results

The results formed one main theme "Playing promotes parents' awareness and consideration of active school transportation" and three subthemes; "Fast, fun, and functional; Experiences from playing the game" showing that the parents perceived the game to be fun, easy, and time efficient to play. "Then and now. Own childhood experience vs being a parent" showing that parents' perception of risk can sometimes be barriers to their children's opportunity to use AST. "Personal perceptions vs statistical risk" showing that playing the game addressed the discordance between the parents' perceived risks and actual incidents, as well as promoted parents' awareness and consideration of AST.

Conclusions

Including an intervention component such as a game for parents and using schools as the arena for implementing projects promoting AST to improve children's physical activity levels, might be a fruitful avenue.



