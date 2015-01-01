|
Citation
Gu Z, Bejleri I, Peng B. J. Transp. Saf. Secur. 2022; 14(9): 1470-1489.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Southeastern Transportation Center, and Beijing Jiaotong University, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
While traffic crash duration on freeways and its association with crash characteristics have been studied extensively, limited research exists regarding the characteristics of crash duration in urban arterials and collectors and their influential factors. To better understand this relationship, this study examines the effects of crash characteristics, roadway features, temporal variables, and other variables on crash duration. To this aim, the study applies the accelerated failure time (AFT) hazards-based model on principal arterials, minor arterials, major collectors, and minor collectors using Miami-Dade County in Florida (USA) as the study area.
Language: en
Keywords
AFT hazards model; collectors; crash duration; urban arterials