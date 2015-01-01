Abstract

Young drivers are more likely to be involved in traffic accidents. The study aims to explore mechanisms behind distracted driving behaviour, traffic safety environment, driving responsibility, and hazard perception. A conceptual model is proposed based on Stimulus-Organism-Response (S-O-R) theory. The self-reported data from 367 drivers are used to estimate and modify the model based on exploratory factor analysis, structural equation modelling, and bias-corrected bootstrap method. The regression relationships and the mediators have been identified. The traffic safety environment including the traffic enforcement and the driving condition isn't related to the distracted driving behaviour. The traffic enforcement is associated the driving responsibility, the relationships between the driving responsibility, the hazard perception and the driving condition are significant, and the relationships between the distracted driving behaviour, the driving responsibility and the hazard perception are noteworthy. A positive traffic safety environment is beneficial to the safety of young drivers. The sense of driving responsibility and the self-cognition of hazard perception need attention for the early intervention of young drivers' distracted driving behaviours.

Language: en