Abstract

Using an original self-report survey of 18- to 30-year-old men, this study aims to understand gendered processes underlying men?s attitudes toward guns and aggressive behavior through two types of threats. We find that acceptance threat, a threat to an individual man?s sense of masculinity, and status threat, the belief that societal changes disadvantage men as a group, are positively associated with both men?s attraction to guns and their aggressive reactions to perceived disrespect. The effect of acceptance threat is amplified when a strong sense of status threat is also present, including attraction to guns and aggressive reaction to disrespect. These patterns are more pronounced among economically advantaged white men due to their precarious position in the race, class, and gender hierarchies. The racial and classed intersections amplify beliefs of status and acceptance threat for white men, channeling these threats into aggression and attraction to guns. We discuss how men?s economic and racial locations shape their responses to threats, and ultimately the consequences for men?s violence.

