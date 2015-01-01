|
Silva T. Men Masc. 2022; 25(3): 377-399.
Abstract
This article uses the 2011?2019 National Survey of Family Growth to explore how masculinity attitudes differ by rural, suburban, and urban contexts across three social axes: sexual identity, race/ethnicity, and education. It examines within-group differences based on spatial context among 17,944 men aged 15?44 who are straight, gay/bisexual, Black, white, and Latino, as well as among men with less than a bachelor?s, a bachelor?s, and more than a bachelor?s. This contributes to existing knowledge in several ways: it is the first project to build on important qualitative studies through the use of a nationally representative sample; it contributes to the scarce research on how rural gay/bisexual, Black, and Latino men understand masculinity; and it examines how education shapes the relationship between spatial context and attitudes about masculinity.
