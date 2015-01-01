Abstract

This article interrogates the gendered consequences of men?s anti-violence work in pansexual BDSM communities. Based on interview data from BDSM practitioners, I demonstrate empirically that Bridges and Pascoe's heuristic split of hybrid masculine practices?strategic borrowing, discursive distancing, and boundary fortification?does not account for the necessary interrelationship of these practices. I argue that these practices are mutually constitutive, further obfuscating men?s dominance in the gender hierarchy. The hybrid masculine practices of men who engage in anti-violence work in pansexual BDSM communities are reliant upon narratives of women in need of saving, positioning women as victims and men as saviors who protect them. The women I interviewed were critical of the anti-violence work that men in their communities were doing to prevent or respond to violence; women?s general distrust of men doing this work signals a gendered disconnect between who is doing this work and the effects of it in kink communities more broadly. Although they intended to challenge and prevent sexual violence, men?s hybrid masculine practices in their anti-violence efforts in BDSM communities reproduce the gender inequality that maintains sexual violence both within and beyond these communities.

