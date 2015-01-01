Abstract

Research on lad culture and gender-based violence (GBV) in student communities has examined hypermasculine gender performances, with little attention paid to hierarchies of masculinity. We explore lad culture by analysing qualitative, in-depth interviews with students. Our findings challenge simplistic constructions of ?good guys? as allies/protectors in opposition to hypermasculinised, deviant ?bad guys?. We demonstrate how such binary constructions are premised upon gendered norms of men-as-protectors/women-as-weak and bolster problematic hierarchies of masculinity. We also highlight the crucial role of complicit masculinity in maintaining GBV-tolerant cultures. Our research suggests academic understandings of lad culture could benefit from a more comprehensive picture of the relationship between masculinity/ies and campus GBV. By theorising complex negotiations of hegemonic masculinity in this context, the paper also advances conceptual debates around the promise/limitations of changing, ?softer? masculinities. Practice implications include rethinking how/whether prevention education can deploy ?softer? masculinities whilst avoiding reinstating gender hierarchies that ultimately scaffold GBV.

Language: en