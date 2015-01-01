|
Citation
|
Rowlands GA, Warshak RA, Harman JJ. Partner Abuse 2022; 14(1): 37-58.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Springer Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Previous studies have demonstrated a connection between intimate partner violence (IPV) and a child's alienation from the abused parent, but little is known about the relationships between the type of IPV, aspects, and severity of a child's alienation, and the target parent's gender. This study assessed the presence of an IPV history (verbal and physical aspects) among parents who identify as targets of their children's unreasonable rejection. Also investigated were associations between the form of IPV and manifestations of a child's alienated behavior, parent's gender and type of IPV, and parents' gender and degree of the child's alienation. Self-identified alienated parents (
Language: en