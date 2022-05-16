SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Demichele M, McCann WS, Blee K, Simi P. Perspect. Terror. 2022; 16(5).

(Copyright © 2022, Terrorism Research Initiative and the Center for Terrorism and Security Studies)

This Research Note provides an overview of the main findings from a project on white supremacist pathways or why some individuals join and leave white supremacist groups - with a specific focus on elucidating common themes, theoretical applications, main takeaways, and providing recommendations for academics and policymakers. One key lesson is that identity is central to entry and exit pathways.


Language: en
