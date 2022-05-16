CONTACT US: Contact info
Demichele M, McCann WS, Blee K, Simi P. Perspect. Terror. 2022; 16(5).
(Copyright © 2022, Terrorism Research Initiative and the Center for Terrorism and Security Studies)
unavailable
unavailable
This Research Note provides an overview of the main findings from a project on white supremacist pathways or why some individuals join and leave white supremacist groups - with a specific focus on elucidating common themes, theoretical applications, main takeaways, and providing recommendations for academics and policymakers. One key lesson is that identity is central to entry and exit pathways.
