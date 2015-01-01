|
Bjørgo T, Braddock K. Perspect. Terror. 2022; 16(6): 2-8.
(Copyright © 2022, Terrorism Research Initiative and the Center for Terrorism and Security Studies)
unavailable
In recent years, intelligence and security agencies have identified "anti-government extremism" (AGE) as an emerging threat to democracy, political processes, institutions, and elected politicians.[1] However, this term is used to refer to a rather wide range of phenomena, movements, ideas and actions, and it is not always clear what exactly makes such manifestations extremist rather than being considered legitimate expressions of political dissent. We hope that this Special Issue of Perspectives on Terrorism will contribute to open a scholarly discussion on these issues and give us a better grasp on this slippery AGE concept and phenomenon.
