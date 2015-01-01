|
Citation
|
Yao Y, Dong F, Qiao Z. BMC Psychol. 2023; 11(1): e80.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36973818
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: In recent years, the issue of suicide caused by the stress of a contradictory relationship between graduate students and academic supervisors has aroused heated discussion in society. Based on the interpersonal psychological theory of suicide, this study aims to examine the influence of the perceived abusive supervision on graduate students' suicidal ideation and the parallel mediating roles of thwarted belongingness and perceived burdensomeness.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicidal ideation; Abusive supervision; Perceived burdensomeness; Supervisor–student relationship; Thwarted belongingness