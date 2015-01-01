Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a serious public health issue and a violation of human rights. According to the World Health Organization, IPV is defined as "any behaviour within an intimate relationship that causes physical, psychological or sexual harm to those in the relationship." These abusive acts include physical and sexual violence, psychological aggression such as controlling behaviour and stalking, and economic violence. IPV can lead to serious acute and chronic physical and mental health conditions, including physical injury, depression, posttraumatic stress disorder and death by violence or suicide.



Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate that nearly 1 out of 4 women and 1 out of 9 men have experienced IPV throughout their lifetime in the United States.5 Among women in primary care or emergency departments (ED), the lifetime prevalence of IPV-related physical violence and/or unwanted sexual relations is about 37% to 50%, and 1% to 7% of female patients in the ED present with acute IPV-related physical injuries.6-9 It is important to note that IPV can affect persons of all gender identities.10,11 Indeed, the 2015 National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey, which included 10,081 participants, estimated that 5.4% of women and 5.1% of men experienced any past-year physical violence, sexual violence and/or stalking.5 In Canada, 12% of women and 11% of men reported experiencing IPV in the past 12 months in 2018, according to Statistics Canada.12 The economic burden of IPV is high, with per-victim lifetime cost of $103,767 for female and $23,414 for male IPV survivors in the United States.



The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken many aspects of society, with long-lasting consequences.3,14 While stay-at-home orders were in place, many individuals in abusive relationships were forced to stay at home with their abuser.3,14 This crisis led to a drastic increase in IPV-related calls to the police and more severe injuries as IPV survivors delayed accessing health services due to the fear of COVID-19 infection.3,14,15 In addition, many women's shelters had to turn away new survivors due to physical distancing measures and lack of space

Language: en