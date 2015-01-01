|
Armoon B, Griffiths MD, Mohammadi R, Ahounbar E. Community Ment. Health J. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
36971972
The present systematic review and meta-analysis study aimed to determine sociodemographic characteristics, risky behaviors, mental health disorders, and substance use disorders associated with suicide behaviors including suicidal ideation and suicide attempts among homeless individuals. PubMed, Scopus, Web of Science, and Cochrane Library databases were searched to identify the relevant studies published between January 1, 1995 and November 1, 2022. After initial evaluation of 9,094 papers, a total of 23 studies met the eligibility criteria.
Language: en
Suicidal ideation; Suicide attempts; Homeless individuals; Post-traumatic stress disorders; Substance use disorders