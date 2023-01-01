|
Rivera LM, Nicole Young D. Cultur. Divers. Ethnic Minor. Psychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Society for the Psychological Study of Ethnic Minority Issues; American Psychological Association)
36972089
OBJECTIVES: Black Americans use identity-based self-protective strategies to maintain their explicit self-esteem after a threat to their intelligence. This effect is consistent with the associative-propositional evaluation (APE) model, which suggests that self-protective strategies operate during a propositional process that results in no change in explicit self-esteem. However, the APE model also suggests that implicit self-esteem may be sensitive to an intelligence threat because it increases the accessibility of automatically activated evaluations about Black Americans, namely the stereotype that their group is unintelligent. These hypotheses are tested across two experiments.
