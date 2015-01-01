Abstract

Dimensional models of adversity, whereby experiences lie along dimensions of threat and deprivation, are increasingly popular; however, their empirical validation is limited. In a sample of emerging adults (N=1,662; M (age) =20.72; 53% female; 72% Black), we conducted exploratory factor analyses using adversities derived from items probing family relationships and a validated assessment of traumatic events. Resulting factors were used to test associations with odds of lifetime diagnosis of a substance use disorder, other mental health disorders, and suicide attempt.



RESULTS supported a four-factor solution: threat (non-betrayal), emotional deprivation, sexual assault, and threat (betrayal). Threat (betrayal) summary scores were most strongly associated with increased odds of substance use and other disorders, whereas sexual assault was most strongly associated increased odds of lifetime suicide attempt.



FINDINGS provide some empirical support for categorizing adversity along dimensions of threat and deprivation. However, it also suggests the possibility of further divisions within these dimensions.

