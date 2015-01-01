|
Sosnowski DW, Rojo-Wissar DM, Smail EJ, Musci RJ, Wilcox HC, Johnson SB. Emerg. Adulthood 2023; 11(2): 431-443.
(Copyright © 2023, Society for the Study of Emerging Adulthood, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
36969950
Dimensional models of adversity, whereby experiences lie along dimensions of threat and deprivation, are increasingly popular; however, their empirical validation is limited. In a sample of emerging adults (N=1,662; M (age) =20.72; 53% female; 72% Black), we conducted exploratory factor analyses using adversities derived from items probing family relationships and a validated assessment of traumatic events. Resulting factors were used to test associations with odds of lifetime diagnosis of a substance use disorder, other mental health disorders, and suicide attempt.
psychopathology; early life stress; betrayal; psychosocial deprivations