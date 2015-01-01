Abstract

Clinical effects of antihyperglycemic agents poisoning may overlap each other. So, distinguishing exposure to these pharmaceutical drugs may take work. This study examined the application of machine learning techniques in identifying antihyperglycemic agent exposure using the national poisoning database in the USA. In this study, the data of single exposure due to Biguanides and Sulfonylureas (n=6183) was requested from the National Poison Data System (NPDS) for 2014-2018. We have tried five machine learning models (random forest classifier, k-nearest neighbors, Xgboost classifier, logistic regression, neural network Keras). For the multiclass classification modeling, we have divided the dataset into two parts: train (75%) and test (25%). The performance metrics used were accuracy, specificity, precision, recall, and F1-score. The algorithms used to get the classification results of different models to diagnose antihyperglycemic agents were very accurate. The accuracy of our model in determining these two antihyperglycemic agents was 91-93%. The precision-recall curve showed average precision of 0.91, 0.97, 0.97, and 0.98 for k-nearest neighbors, logistic regression, random forest, and XGB, respectively. The logistic regression, random forest, and XGB had the highest AUC (AUC=0.97) among both biguanides and sulfonylureas groups. The negative predictive values (NPV) for all the models were between 89 and 93%. We introduced a practical web application to help physicians distinguish between these agents. Despite variations in accuracy among the different types of algorithms used, all of them could accurately determine the specific exposure to biguanides and sulfonylureas retrospectively. Machine learning can distinguish antihyperglycemic agents, which may be useful for physicians without any background in medical toxicology. Besides, Our suggested ML-based Web application might help physicians in their diagnosis.

Language: en