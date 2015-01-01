SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Popović V, Larue GS, Legge M, Brophy C, Blackman R. Ergonomics 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/00140139.2023.2195139

PMID

36970839

Abstract

Slips, trips and falls (STFs) occur frequently at train stations and on trains, and result in passengers injuries. STFs underlying causes focusing on passengers with reduced mobility (PRM) were investigated. Mixed methods combining observation and retrospective interviews were used. Thirty-seven participants between 24 and 87 years of age completed the protocol. They navigated between three selected stations while wearing the Tobii eye tracker. In retrospective interviews, they were asked to explain their actions in selected video segments. The research identified the dominant risky locations and risk-taking behavior in risky locations. For example: (i) risky locations were the vicinity of obstacles, (ii) risky behavior was not looking at the gap between the platform and train. The dominant risky locations and behaviors could be considered as underlying causes of slips, trips and falls for PRMs. They can be applied during planning and design of rail infrastructure to predict and mitigate STFs.


Language: en
