|
Citation
|
Kauffman B, Manning K, Zvolensky MJ, Vujanovic AA. Fatigue : biomedicine, health & behavior 2022; 10(3): 146-156.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36968246
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Firefighters are faced with numerous work-related demands and stressors, including exposure to potentially traumatic events, and are thus at an increased risk for poor mental health outcomes. To better understand the mental health of trauma-exposed firefighters, the current study sought to examine the association of fatigue sensitivity with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, and depressive symptom severity in a cross-sectional study design.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
PTSD; trauma; depression; anxiety; firefighters; fatigue sensitivity