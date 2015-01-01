SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Dresp-Langley B. Front. Artif. Intell. 2023; 6: e1154184.

(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)

10.3389/frai.2023.1154184

36967833

PMC10030838

Technological progress has brought about the emergence of machines that have the capacity to take human lives without human control. These represent an unprecedented threat to humankind. This paper starts from the example of chemical weapons, now banned worldwide by the Geneva protocol, to illustrate how technological development initially aimed at the benefit of humankind has, ultimately, produced what is now called the "Weaponization of Artificial Intelligence (AI)". Autonomous Weapon Systems (AWS) fail the so-called discrimination principle, yet, the wider public is largely unaware of this problem. Given that ongoing scientific research on AWS, performed in the military sector, is generally not made available to the public domain, many of the viewpoints on this subject, expressed across different media, invoke common sense rather than scientific evidence. Yet, the implications of a potential weaponization of our work as scientists, especially in the field of AI, are reaching further than some may think. The potential consequences of a deployment of AWS for citizen stakeholders are incommensurable, and it is time to raise awareness in the public domain of the kind of potential threats identified, and to encourage legal policies ensuring that these threats will not materialize.


artificial intelligence; adversarial hacking; autonomous weapon systems; European AI Act; Just War Theories; the discrimination principle; the Geneva protocol; weaponization

