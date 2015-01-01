|
Weber B, Henrich D, Schindler CR, Marzi I, Leppik L. Front. Immunol. 2023; 14: e1107150.
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)
36969201
BACKGROUND: Trauma is still a leading cause of morbidity and mortality, especially in the younger population. Trauma patients need a precise, early diagnostic to avoid complications like multiorgan failure and sepsis. Exosomes were described as markers and mediators in trauma. The aim of the present study was to analyze, whether the surface epitopes of plasma-exosomes can reflect the injury pattern in polytrauma.
Language: en
Humans; Injury Severity Score; traumatic brain injury; polytrauma; *Exosomes; *Multiple Trauma/complications; *Thoracic Injuries/complications; abdominal trauma; exosomes; extracellular vesicles; MACSPlex; Multiple Organ Failure; size exclusion chromatography; thoracic trauma