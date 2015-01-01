|
Ai H, Duan L, Huang L, Luo Y, Aleman A, Xu P. Front. Psychiatry 2023; 14: e1121194.
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)
36970290
BACKGROUNDS: Decision-making deficits have been reported as trans-diagnostic characteristics of vulnerability to suicidal behaviors, independent of co-existing psychiatric disorders. Individuals with suicidal behaviors often regret their decision to attempt suicide and may have impairments in future-oriented processing. However, it is not clear how people with suicidal dispositions use future-oriented cognition and past experience of regret to guide decision-making. Here, we examined the processes of regret anticipation and experience in subclinical youth with and without suicidal ideation during value-based decision-making.
suicide; regret; at-risk youths; computational modeling; counterfactual thinking