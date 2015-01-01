SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Liu S, Wu W, Zou H, Chen Y, Xu L, Zhang W, Yu C, Zhen S. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1091959.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Editorial Office)

DOI

10.3389/fpubh.2023.1091959

PMID

36969626

PMCID

PMC10030997

Abstract

Cybervictimization has been shown in many studies to be a risk factor for adolescent non-suicidal self-injurious behavior (NSSI). In this study we tested the roles of depression and school connectedness in this association. The Integrative Model of NSSI, Emotion Regulation and Interpersonal Relationship Model of NSSI, and Integrative Model of Social Media and Suicide provided the conceptual framework for the study. A sample of 1106 adolescents (M (age) = 13.17; SD = 0.69; 51.78% girls) completed anonymous questionnaires in their classrooms. The results of structural equation modeling showed that the positive association between cybervictimization and adolescent NSSI was mediated by depression. Moreover, this indirect link was stronger for adolescents with low vs. high school connectedness. The results have implications for intervention programs aimed at reducing NSSI among adolescents.


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescent; Humans; Female; Male; Schools; adolescent; Suicidal Ideation; depression; cybervictimization; non-suicidal self-injury; East Asian People; *Cyberbullying; *Depression/epidemiology/psychology; *Self-Injurious Behavior/epidemiology/psychology; school connectedness

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print