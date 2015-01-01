|
Jia X, Wang J, Zhang Y. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e994658.
36969631
OBJECTIVES: Bullying in schools is a serious concern worldwide. The active defending or passive bystanding behaviors of bullying bystanders significantly contributes to the prevention of bullying. Relevant studies have increasingly adopted a social-ecological system approach in bullying research. However, the role of parental factors (microsystem) and cultural value (macrosystem) factors in adolescents' bullying behaviors in non-western culture contexts is unclear. Social harmony, which is closely related to social behavior, is a core value in Chinese culture. Exploring the role of social harmony in bullying bystanders in China could enhance our understanding of bullying, and enrich the diversity of the literature. This study aimed to examine the mediation effects of social harmony on the associations between parental support and the bullying bystanders among Chinese adolescents.
Adolescent; Humans; Parents; Peer Group; Longitudinal Studies; bullying; *Bullying; *East Asian People; bullying bystander; Chinese culture; cultural value; parental support; social harmony