Citation
Liu W, Hu Z, Liu Z, Zhang F, Ding Y, Shui Y, Yang Z, Cheng W. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1129123.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
36969633
PMCID
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: The COVID-19 pandemic has raised concerns about child and adolescent mental health issues, such as self-harm. The impact of society-wide isolation on self-harming behaviors among adolescents in China is unclear. In addition, adolescents of different ages and sexes have varying abilities to cope with environmental changes. However, these differences are rarely considered in self-harm studies. We aimed to characterize the age- and sex-dependent effects of COVID-19-related society-wide isolation on self-harm among adolescents in East China.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescent; Child; Humans; Female; Male; adolescent; COVID-19; self-harm; Pandemics; China/epidemiology; Mental Health; *COVID-19/epidemiology; *Self-Injurious Behavior/epidemiology/psychology; emotional disorder; society-wide isolation