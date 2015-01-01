|
Citation
|
Dai J, Liu Y, Zhang X, Wang Z, Yang Y. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1137623.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Editorial Office)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36969649
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: China is experiencing rapid population aging, with the proportion of older adult people aged 60 and above reaching 19. 8% of the total population in 2022. With the growth of age, the physical function of older adults declines and their mental health is getting worse, with the increasing trend of empty nesting and childlessness, older adults lack information and social interaction with others and fall into social isolation, loneliness and some mental health problems, the proportion of older adults with mental health problems gradually rises and the mortality rate increases incrementally, requiring effective ways to intervene in the mental health of older adults and promote healthy aging.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Aged; Humans; Female; Health Status; mental health; Aging; *Mental Health; *Mental Disorders; emotional characteristics; health care facilities; Quality of Life/psychology; spiritual consolation; the mediation effect