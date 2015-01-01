Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Paramedics are at particularly high risk for developing posttraumatic stress disorders (PTSD). Hitherto, evidence for higher prevalence rates in paramedics compared to the general population is vague. We aimed to determine and compare 12-month prevalence of PTSD in paramedics and general population from high-income countries.



METHODS: We conducted systematic review processes to identify relevant studies for inclusion. For paramedics, we searched relevant databases, reference lists, and did citation tracking. Inclusion criteria were applied according to PICO. Quality of the studies was assessed using a validated methodological rating tool. Twelve-month prevalence data from all studies were pooled using random effects model. Subgroup analyses were performed to identify sources of heterogeneity.



RESULTS: In total, we found 41 distinct samples with 17,045 paramedics, 55 samples with 311,547 individuals from non-exposed general population, 39 samples with 118,806 individuals from populations affected by natural disasters, and 22 samples with 99,222 individuals from populations affected by human-made disasters. Pooled 12-month prevalence estimates of PTSD were 20.0, 3.1, 15.6, and 12.0%, respectively. Prevalence estimates in paramedics varied with methodological quality and measurement instrument. Paramedics reporting distinct critical incidences had lower pooled prevalence than paramedics reporting indistinct types of exposure.



CONCLUSION: Paramedics have a pooled prevalence of PTSD that is considerably higher than rates of unexposed general population and populations affected by human-made disasters. Chronic exposure to low-threshold traumatic events during daily routine work is a risk factor for developing PTSD. Strategies to ensure long working lifetime are strongly needed.

