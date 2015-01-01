Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is the main cause of driver death in electric two-wheeler accidents in China. Traumatic brain injury not only brings great threat to people's life safety, but also causes great economic losses in the process of national economic and social development. In this study, a head fluid-structure coupling finite element model was combined with a multi-rigid dummy body to form a finite element and multi-rigid body coupling model of an electric two-wheeler driver. Moreover, a human-vehicle-to-road combined system model was established that included a multi-rigid body two-wheeler model, a multi-rigid body vehicle model, and a road model, which is verified by an actual accident information. According to some simulation tests, moderate and severe nerve injuries may have happened to the driver although the HIC(Head Injury Criteria, common used in vehcile collision injury) is less than 1000. The result shows that the maximum pressure of the simulation result is 455.27 kPa, which exceeds the critical value of brain contusion. The overall relative error between simulation results and actual accident results is less than 10%. The driver model, especially the head model, can accurately simulate the bicyclist head injury and thereby provide a theoretical basis for the traffic injury assessment.

Language: en