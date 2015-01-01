Abstract

As a security protection system, the marine interdiction system can be set up outside the port to provide security protection for the ships and facilities there as well as to prevent explosions and ship collisions. This paper uses the Arbitrary Lagrangian Euler (ALE) method in ANSYS LS/DYNA to simulate a blast for an interdiction system close to the water's surface. The simulated shock wave overpressure is extracted and fitted, and when compared with the empirical formula, it is discovered that the trend and value are in good agreement. In the case of controlled calculation scale, closer to the real situation and only consider the explosion transient effect, analysis of the dynamic reaction of the interdiction system under various operating situations to test its anti-explosion performance would help to confirm the validity of the proportional burst distance as a criterion for near-water explosion damage. The safe distance for a 500 kg TNT charge is 4.62 m, and the safe distance for a 1500 kg TNT charge is 6.37 m, when the proportional burst distance reaches 0.5, some of the cable tension reaches the breaking tension level at this moment, and foam floating balls appear to fail for some elements, but the system as a whole is still in a safe state. The research will also provide support for the optimization of the interdiction system and also provide support for the optimization and development of the marine interdiction system.

