Abstract

Drowning is a common cause of accidental death worldwide, and it continues to be a serious public health problem. However, diagnosing drowning is a challenging task in forensic investigation because it is difficult to prove actual drowning and other submerged deaths with the autopsy techniques that are currently in use. Here, we show biomarkers that may be helpful for the diagnosis of drowning. We divided the experimental animals into four groups (drowning, postmortem submersion, hypoxia, and control) to evaluate the expression patterns of extracellular signal-regulated kinase 1/2 (ERK1/2). On gene expression analysis, only ERK2 was found to be significantly increased in the drowning groups compared to the other cases. In the immunoblot analysis, phosphorylated ERK2 (p-ERK2) was found to be upregulated in the drowning groups. Immunohistochemical staining also showed that p-ERK in alveolar cells revealed a granular pattern in the drowning groups. However, the expression pattern of ERK2 over time after drowning differed between the freshwater and seawater drowning groups. Taken together, these results indicate that ERK2 may be useful for distinguishing between drowning and postmortem submersion if the postmortem interval (PMI) of drowning is short. Conversely, if the PMI is long from the time that death occurs until the discovery of dead bodies, it is possibly more helpful for identifying between freshwater and seawater drowning.

Language: en