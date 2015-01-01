Abstract

As a wicked problem, intimate partner violence (IPV) is complex, multi-dimensional and global. It is influenced by intersecting social, environmental, and political factors. Therefore, it requires a multifaceted response to minimize the health, economic and social burdens associated with experiences of violence. Given the complexity of the problem of IPV, a 'one size fits all' approach to assessment and response is no longer sufficient. Our efforts must now be focused on advancing nurses' skills to deliver care that is tailored to meet the diverse needs of women and other groups at disproportionate risk of IPV. These nurse-led interventions then need to be strategically implemented and sufficiently resourced within care contexts, where cultural, physical and emotional safety are prioritized. In this Special Issue we use selected examples of the included articles to illustrate how internationally, nurses are leading the development, evaluation, and implementation of healthcare responses to identify and respond to individuals experiencing IPV. However, because of the complexity and tenacity of the problem of IPV, we cannot stand still. Nursing needs to evolve and adapt. With this in mind, we focus on advances in the following areas: improving nurse education on IPV; person-centred and trauma-and violence-informed care; healthcare organization's initiatives to tackling IPV...

Language: en