Tele A, Kathono J, Mwaniga S, Nyongesa V, Yator O, Gachuno O, Wamalwa D, Amugune B, Cuijpers P, Saxena S, McKay M, Carvajal L, Lai J, Huang KY, Merali Z, Kumar M. J. Affect. Disord. Rep. 2022; 10: e100424.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
36970124
BACKGROUND: Adolescent parenthood can be associated with a range of adverse outcomes for young mothers such as depression, substance abuse, and posttraumatic stress disorder. Identification of depression and understanding risk factors among pregnant adolescents is important for development of appropriate interventions and programs focused on adolescent mental health. This paper reports on the findings of the prevalence of depression and its associated risk factors among pregnant adolescents in Nairobi, Kenya.
Prevalence; Mental health; Kenya; Depressive symptoms; Pregnant adolescents