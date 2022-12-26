Abstract

This article reviews the current state of practice in seismic risk mitigation, focusing on policies in ten of the most earthquake-prone countries around the world. In particular, the review compares policies to retrofit existing buildings and mechanisms for financing seismic risk mitigation, within the context of seismic risk and design standards for each country. The goal of the review is to identify policy best practices that may be useful for national and local governments that are interested in improving their earthquake resilience. The result is a set of best practice recommendations that are organized conceptually around key stages of the seismic retrofit process: (1) risk assessment; (2) knowledge transfer; (3) setting targets; (4) implementation; and (5) monitoring. While these lessons may be valuable to any earthquake-prone country, the recommendations are framed with particular attention to the United States where seismic risk mitigation is primarily the responsibility of local governments.

