Citation
Gill M, Govier D. J. Interpers. Violence 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
36971415
Abstract
The purpose of this study is to examine the trends in bias-based bullying between 2013 and 2019 among California youth overall and by type of bias-based bullying and explore the extent to which Trump's announcement of his candidacy for U.S. President in June 2015 impacted these bullying outcomes. We pooled the student-level survey data from multiple waves of the California Healthy Kids Survey. The final study sample included 2,817,487 middle- and high-school students (48.3% female, 47.9% male, and 3.7% not reported). We examined five specific types of bias-based bullying and any bias-based bullying overall. We employed logistic regression and calculated odds ratios to compare differences in the odds of bias-based bullying before and after Trump announced his candidacy for U.S. President. Between 2013 and 2019, approximately one in four students reported experiencing at least one type of bias-based bullying, based on race, ethnicity, or national origin being the most commonly reported. Trump's announcement for candidacy was inconsistently associated with differences in the odds of bias-based bullying. Counties in which a higher proportion of the electorate voted for Trump had slightly higher odds of bullying for any bias-based bullying and for all specific types of bias-based bullying.
Language: en
Keywords
violence exposure; youth violence; bullying; media and violence