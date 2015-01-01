|
Citation
|
Risley C, Douglas K, Karimi M, Brumfield J, Gartrell G, Vargas R, Zhang L. J. Sch. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36973577
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Early sexual reproductive health (SRH) education is linked to a reduction in risky sexual behaviors. Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are rising at alarming rates. Risky sexual behaviors, including initiation of sex before age 13, having more than four sexual partners, and lack of use of condoms, increase the chance of infection and cancer. Informing students about the link between risky behaviors and cancer is vital to reduce morbidity and mortality.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
cancer; human papillomavirus; sexual reproductive education; sexual risk; sexually transmitted infection; youth risk