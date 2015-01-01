Abstract

BACKGROUND: Early sexual reproductive health (SRH) education is linked to a reduction in risky sexual behaviors. Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are rising at alarming rates. Risky sexual behaviors, including initiation of sex before age 13, having more than four sexual partners, and lack of use of condoms, increase the chance of infection and cancer. Informing students about the link between risky behaviors and cancer is vital to reduce morbidity and mortality.



METHODS: A trend analysis of the Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System (YRBSS) data between 2001 and 2019 was conducted.



RESULTS from four survey responses related to sexual risk behaviors among 9th to 12th grade in Mississippi students are compared with their US peers.



RESULTS: Between 2001 and 2019, favorable declines in 3 out of 4 sexual risk behaviors were observed. Declining prevalence was reported for "ever had sexual intercourse," "age of sexual initiation at age 13 or younger," and "having 4 or more sexual partners in their lifetime" are promising. However, fewer students report using condoms. The adjusted prevalence rates for Mississippi students in all 4 measures were higher than the national responses.



CONCLUSIONS: Our analysis supports the need for early skill-based sex education to promote health. States with increased behavioral risk among students should consider trends in data to improve education and policy.

Language: en