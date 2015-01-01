|
Herron J, Hirchak KA, Venner K, Tofighi D, McDonell M. J. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36971715
OBJECTIVE: American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) populations experience greater health disparities in alcohol use outcomes compared to the general population. This secondary data analysis examines cultural factors related to alcohol use in 65 reservation-based American Indian (AI) adults in a randomized controlled trial of a culturally tailored contingency management (CM) program. It was hypothesized that individuals with higher rates of cultural protective factors would have lower rates of alcohol use, while individuals with higher rates of risk factors would have higher rates of alcohol use. It was also hypothesized that enculturation would moderate the relationship between treatment group and alcohol use.
