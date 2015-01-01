|
Citation
|
Trager BM, Sell NM, Hultgren BA, Turrisi R, Morgan RM, LaBrie JW. J. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Alcohol Research Documentation, Inc., Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36971719
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Whether college students' reports of their parents' behaviors are as reliable a predictor of student drinking as their parents' own reports remains an open question and a point of contention in the literature. To address this, the current study examined concordance between college student and mother/father reports of the same parenting behaviors relevant to parent-based college drinking interventions (relationship quality, monitoring, and permissiveness), and the extent to which student and parent reports differed in their relation to college drinking and consequences.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
college drinking; parent influences; parent perceptions; student perceptions