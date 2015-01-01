|
Citation
|
Dibello AM, Miller MB, Mastroleo NR, Carey KB. J. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Alcohol Research Documentation, Inc., Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36971720
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Alcohol-induced blackouts are a marker of risk such that they are strong independent predictors of experiencing other adverse alcohol-related social and health effects.. Existing work informed by the Theory of Planned Behavior (TPB) suggests several of the constructs contained within it, such as perceived norms, personal attitudes toward consumption, and drinking intentions, are reliable predictors of alcohol use, related problems, and blackout experiences. However, research to date has not examined these theoretical antecedents as predictors of change in the occurrence of alcohol-induced blackout. The current worked aimed to evaluate descriptive (the rate a behavior occurs) and injunctive (the approval of a behavior) norms, attitude toward heavy drinking, and drinking intentions as predictors of the prospective change in experiencing a blackout.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
alcohol; attitudes; social norms; college students; drinking