OBJECTIVE: Despite the important role of enforcement in reducing alcohol-related harms, few studies have assessed alcohol enforcement efforts, particularly over time. We assessed the prevalence of alcohol law enforcement strategies at two time points.



METHODS: Of a random sample of U.S. local law enforcement agencies (i.e., police, sheriff) surveyed in 2010, 1028 were resurveyed in 2019 (742/1028 [72%] response rate). We assessed changes in alcohol enforcement strategies and priorities within three domains: (1) alcohol-impaired driving, (2) alcohol sales to obviously intoxicated patrons (i.e., overservice), and (3) underage drinking.



RESULTS: Agencies reported placing higher priority on enforcement of alcohol-impaired driving and overservice in 2019 vs. 2010. For alcohol-impaired driving enforcement strategies, we found increases over time in use of saturation patrols and in enforcing laws prohibiting open containers of alcohol in motor vehicles, but not in use of sobriety checkpoints. Approximately 25% of agencies conducted overservice enforcement in both years. For all strategies directed at underage drinking, enforcement decreased over time with more agencies using strategies aimed at underage drinkers vs. alcohol suppliers (alcohol outlets, adults) in both years.



CONCLUSIONS: Agencies reported continued low levels or declines in enforcement across most strategies despite reported increases in prioritizing alcohol enforcement. More agencies could adopt alcohol control enforcement strategies, including an increased focus on suppliers of alcohol to youth rather than on underage drinkers, and increased awareness and enforcement of selling alcohol to obviously intoxicated patrons. Use of these strategies has potential to reduce health and safety consequences of excessive alcohol use.



