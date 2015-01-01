Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine, using a top-down genetic analysis, the degree of specificity of the genetic risk factors for individual forms of substance use disorders (SUD).



METHODS: We examine all individuals born in Sweden 1960-1990 (N = 2,772,752) followed to 12-31-2018, diagnosed with 6 SUDs: Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), Drug Use Disorder (DUD) and four specific forms of DUD involving Cannabis (CUD), Cocaine and other Stimulants (CSUD), Opioids (OUD) and Sedatives (SeUD). We examined population subsamples at high versus median genetic liability to each of these SUDs. In those samples, we then examined the prevalence of our SUDs in the high versus median liability groups, expressed as a tetrachoric correlation. Genetic liability was assessed by a family genetic risk score.



RESULTS: All SUDs were concentrated in those at high versus median risk for all 6 groups. DUD, CUD and CSUD showed modest genetic specificity in that they were more concentrated in samples with high genetic liability to each of them than were other SUDs. The differences, however, were modest. No evidence for genetic specificity was seen for AUD, OUD and SeUD, as other disorders were equally or more concentrated in those at high versus median genetic risk for that form of SUD.



CONCLUSIONS: Individuals at high genetic risk for particular forms of SUD consistently had elevated rates for all forms of SUDs, consistent with the non-specificity of much of SUD genetic liability. Evidence of specificity of genetic risk for particular forms of SUD were noted but were quantitatively modest.

Language: en