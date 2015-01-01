Abstract

Cannabis use is common while subject to increasingly liberal controls, including legalization, to protect users' health. Little attention has been given to possible health-related 'harm-to-others', as are considered in other substance use domains. We propose a framework and review evidence on public health domains in which cannabis use may produce health-related harm-to-others, namely from: 1) inter-personal violence; 2) motor-vehicle-crash (MVC)-related injuries; 3) pregnancy-related outcomes; and 4) second-hand exposure. These domains are associated with moderate risks of adverse outcomes that may involve substantial health harm-to-others, and therefore warrant consideration in evaluating the public health impacts of cannabis use and different policy options for its control.



Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving

Language: en