Journal Article

Citation

Fischer B, Lindner SR, Jutras-Aswad D, Hall W. J. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Alcohol Research Documentation, Inc., Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey)

DOI

10.15288/jsad.22-00388

PMID

36971753

Abstract

Cannabis use is common while subject to increasingly liberal controls, including legalization, to protect users' health. Little attention has been given to possible health-related 'harm-to-others', as are considered in other substance use domains. We propose a framework and review evidence on public health domains in which cannabis use may produce health-related harm-to-others, namely from: 1) inter-personal violence; 2) motor-vehicle-crash (MVC)-related injuries; 3) pregnancy-related outcomes; and 4) second-hand exposure. These domains are associated with moderate risks of adverse outcomes that may involve substantial health harm-to-others, and therefore warrant consideration in evaluating the public health impacts of cannabis use and different policy options for its control.

Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving


Language: en

Keywords

public health; Cannabis; monitoring; policy; interventions; legalization; harm; burden-of-disease; harm-to-others

