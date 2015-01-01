Abstract

The 2018 U.S. Federal Agriculture Improvement Act ("Farm Bill") resulted in what some have called a 'legal loophole' in cannabis regulation. As different types of cannabis products proliferate, so has the terminology used to attempt to categorize them. This paper presents a variety of potential descriptors to encourage dialogue about the language used to classify the multitude of psychoactive cannabinoid products that have grown in popularity since the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill. Our recommended term for these products is "derived psychoactive cannabis products" (DPCPs). The term "derived" helps distinguish these products from naturally-grown cannabis products. "Psychoactive" makes clear that these products can produce psychoactive effects. Finally, "cannabis products" balances accuracy and understandability regarding the substance, while discouraging perpetuation of "marijuana" due to its racist inception. The resulting term "derived psychoactive cannabis products" is broad enough to encapsulate all related products while being specific enough to exclude other substances. Adopting accurate and consistent terminology will reduce confusion and help establish a more cohesive scientific literature base.

Language: en