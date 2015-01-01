|
Citation
Lannoy S, Heron J, Hickman M, Edwards AC. J. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Alcohol Research Documentation, Inc., Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey)
DOI
PMID
36971764
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Binge drinking is characterized by excessive alcohol use and is widespread in youth. We explore the relationship between binge drinking's risk factors by considering (i) aggregate genetic liability (polygenic risk score [PGS]) for alcohol use and problems and (ii) impulsivity-related processes. We examined whether the associations between PGS and binge drinking were mediated by impulsivity, with a possible shared genetic liability between alcohol phenotypes and impulsivity.
Language: en
Keywords
Alcohol; Sensation seeking; ALSPAC; Inhibition; Polygenic score